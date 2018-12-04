Dubai Chamber Showcases Dubai’s Competitive Advantages at Interregional Export Forum in Russia

Sanan Nasibli during the forum

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently participated in a seminar organised as part of the Interregional Export Forum in Perm, Russia, where participants were briefed on the various competitive advantages that Dubai offers to Russian exporters, companies and investors.

During the forum, Sanan Nasibli, Head of Dubai Chamber’s Azerbaijan office, delivered a detailed presentation entitled “Doing Business in the UAE”, which outlined the main benefits for businesses operating in the UAE and trading with the country, including its strategic geographic location, 100% foreign ownership, world-class logistics infrastructure, and attractive free zones.

In addition, he highlighted top products traded between Russia and the UAE, high-potential sectors and areas where bilateral trade can be expanded, as well as economic prospects and business opportunities opening up in Dubai as the emirate gears up to host Expo 2020.

For his part, Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber, stressed the importance of participating in the forum, which he described as an ideal platform for promoting Dubai as a global business hub and attractive market for Russian companies.

"Dubai remains as a major re-export hub for Russian products and commodities, providing exporters with access to markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia and around 2 billion consumers. To add to that, the UAE’s strengthening ties with Russia are creating plenty of new opportunities which businesses communities in both countries can benefit from,” said Khan.

Dubai Chamber’s international office in Baku, Azerbaijan, provides guidance and assistance for companies in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region that are keen to enter the Dubai market. The office also focuses its efforts on identifying opportunities in Azerbaijan and other CIS countries that offer the most potential to Dubai Chamber members.

Held on November 21st-22nd, the Interregional Export Forum 2018 aimed to create a new interregional discussion platform on export development and international cooperation mechanisms in Perm to develop the economic potential of the Russian regions.