Dubai Chamber Study Mission Explores Business Potential in Tanzania and East Africa

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative office in Kenya recently organised a study mission to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania which explored business potential within the country’s healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The study mission, led by Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber, coincided with the 7th East African Health and Scientific Conference where Chamber officials examined new investment opportunities emerging across the region.

Dubai Chamber officials visited the UAE Embassy in Dar es Salaam, where they were received by H.E. Khalifa Abdulrahman Almarzooqi, Ambassador of the UAE to Tanzania and Mohammed Ibrahim Albahri, from UAE Embassy in Tanzania. The study mission also included visits to Tanzania Trade Development Authority, Tanzania Investment Centre, Export Processing Zones Authority and the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.