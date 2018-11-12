Dubai Chamber Workshop Examines Key Stages of Mergers and Acquisitions

The workshop provided an overview of the mergers and acquisitions life cycle from the initial expression of interest, to assessing the target and finalising the transaction documents.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently hosted a workshop at its premises which examined key stages of the mergers and acquisitions, as well as useful tips for managing relationships with various shareholders.

The workshop, entitled, Mergers and Acquisitions: The Transaction Life Cycle, was led by Trowers & Hamlins LLP and attended by Dubai Chamber members, lawyers and legal professionals, corporate counsel, contract administrators, financial managers, financial auditors, chartered accountants, general managers, business owners and investors.

The workshop provided an overview of the mergers and acquisitions life cycle from the initial expression of interest, to assessing the target and finalising the transaction documents. Participants were briefed on key issues in the share purchase and investment agreement, and practical tips for managing the relationship through shareholders' agreements.

During the workshop, Bill Jefferies, Partner, Trowers & Hamlins LLP and Stephen Sullivan, Senior Associate – Corporate, Trowers & Hamlins LLP delivered detailed presentations on early stage transactions, and non-binding initial agreements, in addition to key areas and common concerns related to acquisition agreements.

For her part, Ms. Jehad Kazim, Director of Legal Services Department at Dubai Chamber, stressed the importance of familiarising businesses with the various aspects, requirements and conditions of mergers and acquisitions well before any agreements take effect. She noted that there is a strong interest among businesses in Dubai that are keen to stay informed of important legal matters, adding that the workshop recently held at Dubai Chamber provided participants with valuable insights and tools they can use within their organisations.

Dubai Chamber regularly organises training seminars and workshops to raise awareness about key business trends and laws impacting the emirate’s private sector. These events fall in line with its strategic objectives of creating a favourable business environment and supporting business growth in the emirate.