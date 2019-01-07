Dubai Creek Harbour launches ‘Palace Residences’ by Address Hotels + Resorts for boutique waterfront living, with spectacular views

Palace Residences bring a boutique waterfront living experience for residents with branded 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments.

Palace Residences, a five-star waterfront branded residence development, has been launched in Dubai Creek Harbour, described as ‘The World of Tomorrow’.

The residences are only steps away from two flourishing waterfront destinations – Creek Marina with a vibrant promenade and the Creek Beach. Located on the promenade, the homes offer unobstructed views of the iconic Dubai Creek Tower and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. They are also in walking distance of Dubai Square, the retail metropolis of the future.

Investors will have several benefits including 5-year property management services by Emaar, 50 per cent discount on membership at the Palace Dubai Creek Harbour Spa and pool, as well as 25 per cent discount on food and beverage at the hotel’s outlets.

Palace Residences are adjacent to the upcoming 121-room Palace Dubai Creek Harbour hotel featuring a range of dining choices and luxury hotel services. An architectural landmark, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour and Palace Residences are housed in two contemporary 44-storey towers rising above the Creek Canal and Creek Beach.

Residents will have access to a host of exclusive amenities in both the residential towers and the hotel. Among the amenities are a rooftop infinity edge swimming pool, signature rooftop lounge and grill, a full-fledged gymnasium, 24x7 concierge service and valet parking, among others. Residents will be able to use the hotel’s services and amenities on demand, including a modern spa, meeting rooms, 5-star deluxe hotel service, and all-day dining outlet. Enhancing the waterfront lifestyle of residents are access to a yacht club and a viewing deck for delightful views of the Dubai Creek.

With Palace Residences, investors and homeowners become part of a thriving neighbourhood, as the first homes in Dubai Creek Harbour are scheduled for hand-over early in 2019. Over 5,000 residents are set to move in to their homes in Creek Marina this year, with over 12,750 residents to move in next year.

Assuring investors significant return on investment, Palace Residences is the first launch in the six square kilometre mega-development in 2019, with sales to commence on January 7. For more information, call 800 36227 (UAE) or +9714 3661688 (International) or visit the Creek Harbour Sales Centre in Ras Al Khor; the Abu Dhabi sales centre on the ground floor of Al Nahda Tower on 4th Street, Al Muroor Road, and other sales centres in various locations.