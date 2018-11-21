Dubai Creek Harbour Unveils ‘Sunset’ Residences Just Footsteps Away From Creek Beach

Sunset residences in Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai Creek Harbour, described as ‘The World of Tomorrow’, has launched Sunset residences, a limited edition of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments in a pedestrian-friendly community with private gardens, waterfront views and resort-style amenities. Sunset residences have a stand-out location right by Creek Beach, ‘where the city meets the beach’ and are located near the iconic Dubai Creek Tower, Creek Marina and the retail metropolis of the future, Dubai Square.

Sunset apartments are housed in three stylish low to mid-rise buildings connected by a podium that hosts several lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool. While two of the three buildings have a contemporary architecture, the third is designed in Arabesque style.

At Creek Beach, residents will have easy access to vibrant boardwalks, a town centre with retail and F&B offering, a gym within a private courtyard, outdoor play areas, lawns, a shared community room, and licensed restaurants on the beach.

A pedestrian bridge connects Sunset residences to Creek Island Dubai, another lively hub of leisure activities in Dubai Creek Harbour. An upscale lifestyle Vida Hotel is next-door offering a choice of licensed F&B outlets by the beach. Residents will have effortless connectivity with the city through a well-knit road network and a dedicated Metro station.