Dubai Culture Is Cultural Partner of ‘ARTFIVE0’ Competition

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage and literature, announced its partnership as a cultural partner with the ARTFIVE0 competition launched by ICD Brookfield Place at the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

ARTFIVE0 is a newly launched public mural competition in the United Arab Emirates that encourages creativity and welcomes all artists living, working and/or studying in the GCC countries to enter. The winner will receive a AED 50,000 award plus installation expenses to be used for a large-scale outdoor painted wall. This award seeks to discover, cultivate and promote emerging artistic talent in the UAE & Gulf region.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication and Acting Director of Projects and Events at Dubai Culture, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have entered into a cultural partnership with ARTFIVE0 as part of our efforts at Dubai Culture to empower the arts sector and promote happiness among all segments of the community. We strive to achieve the objectives of Dubai Plan 2021 to develop a multicultural and sustainable society and promote its creative industries, and these strategic partnerships with various parties in the creative industry in Dubai will contribute to spreading our message among citizens, residents, and visitors. It also supports the Arts Everywhere strategy that aims to highlight the unique visual designs of the creative community in the region by presenting them in new and innovative ways.”

The winner will be announced in January 2019, and the painting will be completed by 3 April 2019. The mural will be 11 metres high and 53 meters wide and will be located prominently along the Happiness Street outside the ICD Brookfield Place, opposite the entrance to the main gate of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.