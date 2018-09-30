Dubai Culture Extends Registration for SIKKA Art Fair 2019 Until 14th October

Sikka 2018 - Fatma AlHammadi

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, announced an extension for the registration of the ninth edition of SIKKA Art Fair until 14th October. The submissions are open for Emirati, UAE-based, and GCC artists and collectives.

The decision was made by Dubai Culture to afford artists who wish to join the upcoming edition of SIKKA Art Fair 2019 more time to register and to enable the artists to further prepare their artworks for the event. This extension is the final opportunity for them to complete the registration procedures.

Aligning with the ever-growing nature of the event, the invitation for submissions is extended to talented Emirati, UAE-based, and GCC artists and collectives working across the visual and performing arts, music, and film sectors. The Authority welcomes original artworks that have never been published before to showcase them in many indoor and outdoor venues, providing a variety of exciting and creative opportunities for artists who wish to participate.

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Office at Dubai Culture, SIKKA Art Fair returns to Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood from 16th – 24th March, 2019 as a headline event of Dubai Art Season, a two-month, city-wide celebration of arts, culture, and creativity in the Emirate, taking place across March and April every year.

The latest 2018 edition witnessed record-breaking numbers, attracting over 200 submissions and over 45,000 visitors over 10 days, with more than 1,500 people participating in over 50 workshops. Furthermore, SIKKA 2018 hosted a ‘Creative Economy Youth Circle’ for the first time ever, in partnership with the Emirate’s Youth Council which was attended by over 30 young Emirates and several leading figures from the culture and arts sector.

SIKKA Art Fair complements the city-wide activation of cultural events that will take place during Dubai Art Season, which runs throughout March and April every year. The season’s flagship events include Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, Art Dubai, DIFC Art Nights, Al Serkal Avenue Galleries Night, and Middle East Film & Comic Con, alongside an array of creative events and activities.