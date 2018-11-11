Dubai Culture Highlighted Local Talent and Art Events During World Travel Market London

Dubai Culture stand at World Travel Market

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, participated in the World Travel Market (WTM) this week, held in London from 5-7 November 2018, as part of its outreach programme.

Dubai Culture unveiled the works of artists Abdullah Al Hamadi, a pottery maker from the UAE and Mahwish Ehsan, a business student turned pottery artist, to an international audience.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication and Acting Director of Projects and Events Department at Dubai Culture, commented: “WTM is the ultimate meeting place for travel and tourism professionals from all over the world to network with their peers and learn about the latest industry trends and insights.

“We were delighted to take part in this annual event that grants us a platform to talk about the culture of the UAE to a wide audience. Abdullah and Mahwish are exceptionally talented individuals and provide a good example of our Emirati culture and heritage through their art works.” Al Suwaidi added.

Representatives of the Emirates Literature Festival, the Arab World’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word, were also present on the Dubai Culture stand. The Literature festival kick-starts Dubai Culture’s major initiative - Dubai Art Season.

Also highlighted at WTM was Al Safa Art & Design Library and a multitude of Dubai’s museums were also showcased, all of which are documented on Dubai 360 (www.dubai360.com).

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.