Dubai Culture Highlights Best Photos of ‘Mosques of the World’ Exhibition

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate's dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, launched a photo exhibition in August under the theme ‘Mosques of the World’ in cooperation with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) and Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU).

This exhibition aimed to highlight the role of mosques in societies and reveal unique architectural masterpieces in the Arab and Islamic world. Visitors can learn about the evolution of architecture, designs, and styles from one civilization to another.

The best photos were selected from a pool of diverse photographers who participated in HIPA on Instagram, each portraying a different mosque from all over the world, reflecting the beauty inherent in these magnificent structures. Some of the photos being showcased at the exhibition are for Esam Omar Kabli (KSA) - Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Siraj Basheer Alquraish (KSA) - Ahlu Albayt Mosque, KSA.

The exhibition comes in line with Dubai Culture’s mandate to support local and international talents in the field of Islamic culture and arts, highlighting its tireless efforts to build partnerships and develop innovative projects and initiatives that support the leadership’s vision of strengthening Dubai’s global position as one of the most artistically conscious and established cities in the world.

The launch of the exhibition coincided with the Hajj season, supporting the Authority's efforts to highlight the importance of Islamic arts and culture, and to establish Dubai as the capital of Islamic economy. The collaboration with HIPA and SMCCU is one that highlights the architectural mastery of the mosques, placing the Islamic cultural economy in the forefront to create this unique visual experience.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilizations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.