Dubai Culture Hosts Art of Caricature Workshop

The Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, hosted the Art of Caricature workshop, which was organised by the literature department at the authority and presented by the artist Khalid Al Jabri, during October 2018

The workshop was based on a lecture which emphasised the art of caricature with an overview of its history, its origin, and its development, and showcased the most well-known caricaturists internationally and in the Arab world. Al Jabri also informed audience members of caricature schools around the world and asked them to submit their own caricature creations under his supervision.

This event’s purpose is to raise awareness of the art of caricature, highlighting its history and importance, while noting the extent to which this art has evolved and emphasising the art of caricature in the United Arab Emirates since the inception of the press in the country during the 1960s.

Mohammed Al Hebsi, Manager of Poetry and Prose at the Literature Department of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority said: "The Authority’s literature department took great care to present the Art of Caricature event and the history of the craft, as well as shed light on this art and to demonstrate it on a wider scale, as it was not given due justice locally or in the Arab world as a whole. Caricatures are considered a significant, innovative voice in the delivery of targeted messages to segments of the community, at times sarcastic in nature and at times comical.”

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilizations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.