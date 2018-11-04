Dubai Culture Launches 9th Edition of ‘Live Our Heritage Festival.’

The festival welcomes Global Village visitors giving them the chance to enjoy the rich programme that focus mainly on handicraft enlightenment in various environments of the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage and literature, launched the ninth edition of the ‘Live Our Heritage Festival.’ The festival will be held in Global Village under the theme ‘ Treasures of Heritage from Emirati Culture’ from 30th October 2018 – 6th April 2019.

The festival welcomes Global Village visitors daily 5 – 10pm, giving them the chance to enjoy the rich programme and what it offers from workshops and events that focus mainly on handicraft enlightenment in various environments of the United Arab Emirates.

Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director General of Dubai Culture, said, "This ninth edition of the ‘Live Our Heritage Festival’ indicates the continual success of this event, supporting our endeavours to safeguard our heritage, promote it, and share it with our future generations. This event consolidates the direction of the leadership to establish Dubai's position on the map of cultural tourism among other cities in the world, and contributes to the happiness of its citizens, residents, and visitors by granting them the opportunity to enjoy heritage arts.”

This year's programme is divided according to the different environments of the United Arab Emirates, starting with activities dedicated to the Bedouin environment from 30th October – 30th November 2018. December 2018 will be geared to activities and events of the mountainous environment, while the months of January and February 2019 will be dedicated to the agricultural and marine environments respectively.

All the environments will be celebrated 1st March – 6th April 2019, and the organising committee allocated weekends (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) to folk art performances, heritage competitions, and training workshops.

This year’s festival will focus on the aspects of each environment, including social life in the past and traditional crafts, as well as on familiarising visitors with the traditions of each environment and what distinguishes them from one another while highlighting old, known professions and practises.

“Global Village was an ideal partner in organising this festival for providing the required support to showcase the festival at its best every year. We would like to express our gratitude to its management, and expect the event to add a special dimension to the diverse activities hosted by Global Village,” Al Nabouda concluded.

This year’s edition of the festival will introduce essential aspects of the four environments — Bedouin, mountainous, agricultural and marine — to continuously reflect the culture of the United Arab Emirates and its origins.

Global Village is the first family destination for culture, entertainment, and shopping in the region. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.