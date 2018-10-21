Dubai Culture Organises ‘Carving on Wood and Gypsum’ Workshop

This exciting workshop motivated participants to master the necessary skills, thereby learning a new craft, while gaining new insights about these fine arts in the process.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Dubai Culture & Arts Authority Follow >

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, organised a ‘Carving on Wood and Gypsum’ workshop in the Coin Museum at the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai. The workshop was open to all age groups, save for children, and was held for four days, from 15th – 18th October.

In order to achieve the desired objectives, Dubai Culture selected gypsum and wood experts to manage and present the workshop: Amal Lotfi, Specialist at the Coins Museum, and Ahmed Osman, a specialised sculptor.

The two experts provided a full explanation of gypsum and wood carving techniques and encouraged participants to engage in practical exercises that helped them obtain the necessary skills for both crafts. Participants were also offered theoretical lessons that enhanced their knowledge of ancient historical buildings, wooden door decorations by way of carving techniques, gypsum-decorated windows, and engraved ancient inscriptions.

This exciting workshop motivated participants to master the necessary skills, thereby learning a new craft, while gaining new insights about these fine arts in the process.

In addition, as a means of increasing the number of visitors to the museum, the Coin Museum announced its readiness to host school delegations and have supervisors assigned to them to explain the workshop and the possibility for them to participate in active sessions.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilizations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.