Dubai Culture Participates in Gitex 2018

Dubai Culture stand at GTIEX 2018

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, is participating in GITEX 2018 that is taking place from 14th – 18th October at Dubai World Trade Centre. During The event, which brings together leading technology companies from around the world, the Authority will highlight a range of its services and digital solutions offered to its customers year-round.

Through its pavilion, visitors will be able to learn about the Dubai Culture and public libraries applications and the implementation of the Creatopia platform. The Authority’s representatives will also provide a detailed explanation of its website that provides visitors with a wide range of information about the Authority’s background, stages of development, and regular initiatives to serve the different sectors. Both the Creatopia and Etihad Museum websites will also be displayed.

Mohammed Saeed Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of the Operations Support Sector at Dubai Culture, commented: “At Dubai Culture, we are proud to support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support the Smart Dubai initiative by developing the latest smart solutions and applications that help us reach out to those interested in the thriving cultural and creative scene of the Emirate. Our technical achievements have thus far contributed to raising awareness of our initiatives inside and outside the UAE, attracting more participants and visitors from all over the world, as well as contributing to the spread of happiness and positive interaction among our customers, positioning Dubai as a global, creative, and sustainable city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature.”

The exhibition is also an ideal platform for Dubai Culture to highlight its on-going pursuit of innovation and excellence, the introduction of historical and cultural landmarks, and the various cultural events that the Emirate embraces throughout the year.

Dubai Culture's participation in the Middle East's premier technology event aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform the Emirate to a smart city via the Smart Dubai initiative.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage with a variety of initiatives that take place throughout the year. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures through enriching initiatives that benefit the Emirate’s citizens, residents, and visitors.