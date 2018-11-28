Dubai Culture Presents ‘The Wise Poet’ Play as Part of Its UAE National Day Celebration

Dubai Culture partnered with the Cultural & Scientific Association in Dubai to present this outstanding play yesterday, highlighting the values of the Union, thereby taking part in the national celebrations across the nation.

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, in celebration of the UAE’s 47th National Day, presented ‘The Wise Poet,’ a national theatrical performance written by Marie Al Halyan and directed by Marwan Abdullah Saleh.

Fatima Al Jallaf, Manager of the Theatre Section and Head of Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre at Dubai Culture, said: "By presenting this play, which is considered a theatrical masterpiece that combines different cultural and national aspects, we chose to showcase a different perspective on how to celebrate the UAE’s 47th National Day and present a distinctive artistic outcome that reflects the values of the late Sheikh Zayed and his legacy among the current and future generations. The importance of this step is helping spread cultural and artistic awareness everywhere in Dubai and promote cultural and creative collaboration between institutions and beneficial public associations.

The performance is in line with Dubai Culture's ongoing efforts to support and nurture young talent by continuously showcasing similar dramatic works in the theatre sector, thus empowering the art community. Through this initiative, the Authority encourages theatrical works and spreads them throughout the nation, while collaborating with its partners in both the public and private sectors to achieve these goals.

‘The Wise Poet,’ produced by Al Ahli Dubai Theatre and combining traditional songs and acts, is a 45-minute presentation that showcases sayings and poetry on the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who was a symbol and leader on the path towards renaissance, and the builder of the Union.

The performance showcases the phases Emirati youth went through before and after the Union, building up to the space age and technology through education. It also tackles several stages of development and construction in a dramatic plot based on observation in conjunction with the orchestra and choir.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.