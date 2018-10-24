Dubai Culture Supports Attractions, Leisure, & Tourism Middle East

During the event

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, has announced its support of the third edition of Attractions, Leisure, and Tourism Middle East which was held in Roda Al Bustan Hotel from 23rd – 24th October, 2018.

On 22nd October, one day prior to the event, Dubai Culture’s team took conference delegates on a field trip that included a visit to the Etihad Museum which tells the story of the founding of the UAE through the eyes of the Founding Fathers, and presents UAE history through a series of interactive pavilions and digital content.

The team provided detailed explanations of the unique design efforts that went into this project, along with the latest engineering standards that went into its construction, and its completion in a record period of just 18 months. The team also highlighted the techniques on which the museum depends on to provide information to visitors and the roles of technology and digital solutions in providing the perfect experiences for all visitors.

On the second day, Acting Director General of Dubai Culture Saeed Al Nabouda joined a group of speakers to address the Authority’s role in making Dubai a creative and sustainable global city for culture, arts, heritage, and literature. Over the past 10 years, the Authority has made every effort to explore the future, build partnerships, and develop creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally within a dynamic and flexible governance framework.

In his speech, Al Nabouda discussed Dubai Culture’s mission and the objectives it aspires to achieve, as well as the initiatives and activities it is launching in line with Dubai Plan 2021 to strengthen the cultural fabric of the Emirate and enhance its relations with various relevant public and private sectors to support the cultural tourism strategy.

During the conference, Dr Hissa bin Masood, Director of Dubai Public Libraries at Dubai Culture, addressed the Authority’s role in promoting Dubai's image locally, regionally, and globally, and shed light on Al Safa Art and Design Library as a model for projects adopted by the Authority in order to achieve its objectives.

Al Nabouda commented: “We at Dubai Culture are proud to support this important regional event that highlights the cultural and heritage features of Dubai and the UAE in response to the directives of our leadership to promote our culture and heritage to the world, and contribute to the success of economic diversification.”

Al Nabouda added: “We found a match between Dubai Culture’s Mission and the objectives of this conference, most important of which being the establishing of the best ways to attract the largest number of visitors in order to build a world-class tourism market.”

The conference brought together regional cultural development, heritage, arts, cultural and community, and architectural heritage officials to showcase the latest developments, and discuss strategies to promote tourism through culture, heritage, arts, and festivals. They presented in-depth views, representing more than 16 activities and sectors, including ministries, municipalities, tourist bodies, museums, investment institutions, airlines, and many others.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilizations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.