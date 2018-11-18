Dubai Culture Supports Downtown Design With Innovative Design

Al Mulla’s ‘Shak’l’ is a dynamically coloured project that features seats.

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts, heritage, and literature, in support of design events taking place in Dubai, participated in Downtown Design which is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of Dubai Culture, from 13 – 16 November in Dubai Design District.

In addition to a dedicated stand, one of the highlights of Dubai Culture's participation in this exhibition, which recently concluded its eighth edition during Dubai Design Week, was the commissioning of the talented Emirati Architect/Designer Abdalla Al Mulla, who showcased ‘Shak’l.’

Al Mulla’s ‘Shak’l’ is a dynamically coloured project that features seats, each with three platforms and two pivoting points that rotate to accommodate people’s preferences, allowing them the flexibility to modify their seating at will.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication and Acting Director of Projects and Events at Dubai Culture, said: “Dubai Culture strives to support local talents by providing them with platforms to showcase their work as part of its Public Art Strategy, which aims to shed light on the unique visual designs of the region’s creative community, by displaying their art in creative and innovative ways. We commissioned Abdalla Al Mulla, whose exceptional creative process is ever-changing, as a means of reinforcing our mission to support and develop young creative talents, creating opportunities for them as part of our mandate to establish Dubai as a global, creative, and sustainable city for culture, arts, heritage, and literature.”

‘Shak’l’ also contributed to enhancing the range of designs at the event and enriched the projects and collections which included a selection of trademarks that introduced innovative products for the first time in the region in the fields of furniture, lighting, and innovative fittings.

After the four-day event, ‘Shak’l’ will find its place in Al Safa Art & Design Library, the pilot project of Dubai Culture’s strategic initiative to refurbish the entire Dubai Public Library network. The design will be permanently displayed in all sections of the library, which will be opened soon, to inspire artists who appreciate the beauty of the library’s interior environment and natural lighting.

Dubai Culture aims to enhance Dubai’s cultural scene and draw attention to the UAE’s rich heritage. The Authority’s mandate is to build bridges of constructive dialogue between different civilisations and cultures to enhance Dubai's position as a creative and sustainable global city for culture, heritage, arts, and literature, with the aim to empower these sectors by developing creative and innovative projects and initiatives locally, regionally, and globally.