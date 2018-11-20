Dubai Customs’ Smart Innovator Platform recognized by (GInI)

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Global Innovation Institute Follow >

Business Innovation Department at Dubai Customs achieved a recognition from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI)®, the USA for its Smart Innovator Platform. The platform, now fully accredited by (GInI), was built and put into practice following the directives of the Director of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih of assigning ten hours a month for each department to brainstorm and come with new innovations that help build new work models, strategies and ideas.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih received the smart innovator platform team in the presence of Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at Dubai Customs, and Hussam Juma, Director, Business Innovation Department.

Musabih hailed the recognition and urged for more innovation in order to further facilitate trade and smoother passenger traffic.

Hussam Juma said that Dubai Customs always supports innovation and works towards making it a daily practice within the work environment rather than a transient event.

Hussam added: “The Smart Innovator Platform is an interactive platform that enables all Dubai Customs employees to brainstorm ideas. A committee of customs experts are in charge of selecting the best ideas and develop them”.

The platform helped Dubai Customs attain a number of awards and recognitions including 11 recognitions from (GInI).