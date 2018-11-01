Dubai Customs Celebrates Flag Day

During the celebrations

Dubai Customs celebrated UAE Flag Day on Thursday 1st November 2017 across all its centers and offices.

Flag Day is a national campaign, which falls on 3rd November every year, launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2013 to commemorate the accession of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the nation.

A flag-raising ceremony was held at Dubai Customs headquarters in the presence of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs, executive directors, heads of departments and employees. The ceremony started with raising the UAE Flag, singing the National Anthem, and declaring the flag oath. A flag wall mural was created using the employees’ fingerprints. The flag was hoisted also at different customs centers and buildings in Dubai.

Musabih commented:” This is a historic day. Our hearts and souls become one under one glorious flag which symbolizes our unity, progress and prosperity. Together, we mark the UAE Flag Day, which also coincides with the accession of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan”.

He added: “It’s an occasion in which we recall all the bright stages in the development process as well as the country’s renaissance to accomplish prosperity and progress for its people in various areas in order to keep the homeland a hub of security and stability. It’s also an occasion to celebrate our different achievements, the last of which was the launch of the first 100% Emirati-made satellite, KhalifaSat”.

Flag Day is a day of celebration, reflecting a symbol of unity, patriotism and loyalty to the UAE and its wise leadership, and adherence to the values of the union established by the UAE’s Founding Fathers.