Dubai Customs Concludes Year of Giving Building a Mosque in Niger

Dubai Customs concludes its Year of Giving with an agreement with Dar Al Ber Society to build Martyer Mosque in Niger. The building will be financed from donations of Dubai Customs’ employees which reflects the great noble values that the UAE community stands for.

The agreement was signed at Dar Al Ber main office by Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department and Hisham Ali Al Hashimi, Deputy Executive Director of Dar Al Ber Society. The agreement will see the Society carry out the building of the mosque and deliver to Dubai Customs in a year and half time. The mosque’s area will be 2,500 m2 and will have room for 800 worshippers.

Dubai Customs has carried out more than 40 charity and voluntary initiatives that targeted 30,000 people in Dubai. All these initiatives focused on the vision and pillars of the Year of Giving which are social responsibility, volunteering, and serving the nations. All of them were developed to support and enhance these values.

Commenting on this agreement Khalil Saqer bin Gharib said: “By implementing these initiatives we follow the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Values of giving and selflessness are part of the Emirati culture and history, and we are giving this chance to our employees to be part of this noble deed”.