Dubai Customs Honors 15 New AEO Member Companies

During the event

As part of its activities in the UAE 2nd Customs Week, Dubai Customs organized the 3rd honoring ceremony for 15 new companies that recently joined the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO), which raises the number of AEO member companies to 55.

The honoring ceremony took place in Etihad Museum in the presence of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs and a number of government officials and company representatives.

The Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) has seen rapid growth and development since its official launch under the aegis of the Federal Customs Authority (FCA) in October 2016. New members are joining, and new mutual recognition agreements are signed. A work plan for a future mutual recognition agreement was signed between the UAE and China in December 2018, and a mutual recognition agreement was signed with South Korea in July 2017. In November, a work plan was signed with KSA.

The new companies that joined the AEO included UPS GULF, DP World UAE Region FZE, Bollore Logistics LLC, Modern Freight Company (LLC), Dubai Express (L.L.C), Emirates Steel, and others.

“The percentage of declarations done through the AEO has risen to 34% in 2018,” Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs said’ “compared to 23% in 2017”.

Musabih expected the percentage to go up to 50% by 2020.

“The program helps in the national efforts towards hosting a distinguished EXPO 2020. The same year Dubai is hosting the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference. The AEO program helped catapult the UAE to top the world’s Efficiency of Customs Procedures Index at the annual report of the Global Competitiveness of 2017” he added.

Musabih congratulated the new members for joining the AEO program and wished them more success in their business and trade.