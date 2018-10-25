Dubai Customs Raises Awareness of Breast Cancer

During the event

Dubai Customs’ Ladies Committee has organized a number of awareness activities to support breast cancer patients and survivors. These events are held on the occasion of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked in countries across the world every October, which helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.

Dubai Customs’ headquarters and customs centers turned pink as an expression of solidarity with women who have breast cancer around the world. The pink ribbon campaign brought together management and staff to raise awareness of the disease, show support and spread the message of hope and happiness among those suffering from the disease.

As many as 450 coupons for free mammograms and breast cancer checks were given away to female staff to encourage early detection of the disease. In addition, breast cancer awareness and educational materials as well as women healthcare literature were distributed.

As a key part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Dubai Customs has been actively engaged in the worldwide breast cancer awareness campaigns for the last five years, with more than 1,000 women employees benefiting from a large array of awareness activities that helped boost breast cancer patients’ morale.