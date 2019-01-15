Dubai FDI Announces Dubai Team for Global Promotional Investment Missions in 2019

During the event

The Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) - the investment development agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai - announced the Dubai Team for global promotional missions to five countries and 10 cities in 2019. The initiative falls in line with Dubai FDI’s continuing efforts to promote investment opportunities in the emirate and to strengthen its existing ties with the leading global cities, which attracted foreign investment projects worth AED 17.76 billion to the emirate in the first half of 2018, underscoring Dubai's strong position as a global investment destination.

The announcement was made during a recent meeting organized by Dubai FDI to discuss its Global Promotional Investment Program for 2019, which was attended by strategic partners from the Dubai Team, which are composed of members from 24 different entities, including the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM); Dubai Police; Dubai Exports; Expo 2020 Dubai; Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority; Emirates Group; Dubai Duty Free; Dubai International Financial Center; Dubai South; Dubai Silicon Oasis; and Dubai Creative Clusters Authority.

The Team discussed the ambitious and strategic vision followed by the organization to further enhance the emirate's reputation in international markets and to boost the international investment community’s confidence in Dubai’s business environment, in addition to the distinguished and active participation of both public and private entities in the current plans and programs to promote trade initiatives across key economic sectors. The meeting provided an ideal platform to discuss the agenda of the Dubai Team for global promotional investment missions and identified target countries, where new global promotional missions will be organized. The fundamentals of the economy and sectors that can attract investment from them were also discussed. The forum identified five countries--the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and India. The Dubai Team will soon be conducting missions to these countries, stopping over in the cities of Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and Bangalore as target destinations.

Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, said: “Dubai’s achievements in the last few years reflect the Emirate’s success in keeping pace with economic transformations and its ability to create and maintain an investment-stimulating environment. The Global Promotional Investment Program for 2019 is a continuation of our efforts to enhance the prospects of FDI flows to the emirate, in line with the Dubai Plan 2021 to establish its reputation as a futuristic city and a global center for business and investments.We look forward to next year's promotional missions to strengthen trade and economic ties in the global markets by creating awareness among the global investor community on the advantages and opportunities offered by the emirate to investors, which enable them to expand and sustain their business in Dubai. We are keen to provide a global investment model, taking advantage of Dubai's advanced infrastructure, efficient economic policies, to achieve investment incentives and an incubator environment for investments."

“The meeting underscored Dubai Team’s commitment to supporting the continuous efforts to reinforce Dubai's position on the global investment landscape and to emphasizing the emirate's readiness to attract more foreign direct investment, thus providing a strategic platform for local authorities to create a pioneering generation in the investment field. We will continue to facilitate cooperation and investment partnerships in various fields to develop the investment environment, with the launch of attractive economic incentives that contribute to creating promising opportunities in various key and emerging sectors,” he added.

Saed Alawadi – CEO of Dubai Exports, expressed his pride that the foundation will be an active member of the Dubai team for global promotional missions in 2019, which is expected to be a major step in promoting the Emirate of Dubai’s exports in foreign markets. He highlighted the importance of this move as a strategic opportunity to acquire the necessary skills and expertise that will contribute to the development of professional practices through the integration of global best practices. He added: "We will continue to work with various governmental and private entities to make unremitting efforts to demonstrate the ability of UAE companies to operate and thrive in European and various other international markets, in line with the strategic objectives of Dubai Plan 2021. We aim to position Dubai as a leading city in the field of food and beverage product exports and across other vital sectors that demonstrate the emirate's economic diversity."

Dubai FDI has increased the number of its promotional missions from three in 2018 to five in 2019. Since the launch of the program in 2013, the Dubai Team has visited 18 American, five Canadian, and two Australian cities. These missions form an integral part of Dubai FDI’s global promotional campaign.