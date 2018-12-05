Dubai Festival City to Host Emirates Cars & Bikes Festival

On day two of the event, visitors can witness two bike parades which is expected to see over 800 bikes participate.

Calling all motorheads! Dubai Festival City, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate’s fully integrated mega project, will be hosting the 5th edition of the Emirates Cars & Bikes Festival at Marsa Plaza from December 6-8, 2018.

The event, which is organised by Final Cut Events, will see over 1,500 custom cars and bikes and is expected to be attended by over 20,000 visitors making it one of the largest automotive gatherings in the region and contributing to the destination’s growing reputation as a true lifestyle hotspot attracting a host of local and regional events.

Motoring enthusiasts to the three-day festival can expect to see custom cars, bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and everything related to 4x4 and motorcycles in addition to taking in the remarkable views of the Dubai skyline from Marsa Plaza Creek thereby offering a vibrant family-friendly and entertaining weekend experience.

Adrenaline junkies can also enjoy 23 top Stunt Riders from five continents who will compete for the World Championship Title in Motorcycle Freestyle Riding and the Festival will also host competitions for custom motorcycles, Trial Motorcycles, custom 4X4 cars in addition to 4X4 Cars and ATV shows.

On day two of the event, visitors can witness two bike parades which is expected to see over 800 bikes participate:

Blood Donation parade: 10:30am (Starts from Marsa Plaza going through DFC towards Al Khail and Latifa Hospital)

Year of Zayed parade: 14:30pm (Starts from Marsa Plaza going through DFC towards Al Khail and back to Marsa Plaza)

Entrance is free across the three days. For more information, please visit dubaifestivalcity.com