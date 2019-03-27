Dubai Festival City Mall Set to Host Three-Day Al-Futtaim Mega Souk This Weekend With up to 90% off

Major shopping destination Dubai Festival City Mall will be hosting Al-Futtaim Retail’s three-day Mega Souk

Major shopping destination Dubai Festival City Mall will be hosting Al-Futtaim Retail’s three-day Mega Souk from Thursday 28th March to Saturday 30thMarch 2019. Over the course of the weekend, shoppers are promised great deals and savings, with up to 90% discounts across leading fashion, sports, kids, accessories and beauty retailers.

Located on Level One beside the flagship Zara store, renowned fashion brands including Bebe; New York label, Kate Spade; Robinsons – the UAE’s largest department store; luxury fashion retailer Polo Ralph Lauren; British designer Stella McCartney; American designer T by Alexander Wang; Heidi Klum and Iranian Israeli fashion label, Elie Tahari will be joining forces to offer a weekend of mega discounts. Shoppers will also be able to indulge in the latest beauty must-haves by makeup brand Miss Mila and watches by Philip Stein, FOSSIL, Kolber and Westar.

The promotions don’t stop there however, as athleisurewear brands, including Billabong, Speedo, Umbro, Reebok and adidas will also be offering up to 90% off. Meanwhile those with families can explore the world's leading dedicated toy and baby retailer, Toys “R” Us for what is expected to be a fun-filled weekend for the whole family.

Shoppers who have an Al-Futtaim FAB credit card will be able to enjoy 10% cashback on their purchases. If all that wasn’t enough, Al-Futtaim will be offering shoppers 30% off Careem trips to and from Dubai Festival City, using promocode ‘MEGASOUK’, while du customers can now skip the queue with a priority check-out reserved for them throughout the weekend.

Opening Hours: 10am – 12am

www.alfuttaimshops.com/megasouk