Dubai Fitness Challenge 2018 Brings a Full 30 Days of Action-Packed Fitness Events, Classes and Entertainment

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) – the flagship fitness initiative by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council launched last year, will now return on 26 October and run for a full 30 days through to 24 November, ensuring an action-packed public engagement programme and an exciting calendar of fitness events, classes and activities across the period.

Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to take Dubai one step closer to making it the most active city in the world, allowing for increased participation from residents, visitors, government organisations, businesses and schools in not only Dubai but across the United Arab Emirates and beyond, paving the way for the whole nation to get involved.

Committed to sustainably enhancing societal health and well-being, Dubai Fitness Challenge 2018 will go even further in motivating the city to commit to a minimum of 30 consecutive minutes of daily activity for 30 days. The festival remains focused on ensuring the most ‘inclusive’ movement for all the people of Dubai, across all ages, abilities and fitness levels, by encouraging participants to embrace a happier and more active lifestyle and experience the huge range of sports and exercise programmes available across the city. With a target of one million participants for the 2018 edition, the action-packed DFC events calendar will feature the unmissable Dubai Festival City Opening Weekend Carnival presented by DEWA in association with Dubai Festival City, and the Burj Park Closing Weekend Carnival presented by Emirates NBD in association with EMAAR, complimented by five exciting and diverse fitness villages spread across the city for accessibility and convenience – running every day from 28 October to 22 November commencing post opening weekend and ending prior to the closing weekend of the city festival.

His Excellency, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Tourism, said: “Last year we saw Dubai’s residents and visitors, government, businesses and schools all come together organically and enthusiastically to create a truly inclusive city movement towards a healthier and happier society. This year, we aim for DFC to further amplify its impact on our lives collectively as more people get inspired to be part of the event, pledging their commitment to a richer and lasting lifestyle choice for all.”

His Excellency continued: “This genuinely is an accessible initiative for everyone, whether you are young, old, already living an active lifestyle or need some extra support and motivation to get moving. With just 30 minutes of sports, exercise or any physical activity daily for 30 days, we have an unprecedented opportunity to give back to our society. We ask that you commit to the challenge, enjoy the action-packed calendar, inspire and encourage your friends and family to get involved – so we can together make Dubai the most active and happiest city in the world.”

Last year’s inaugural event saw massive endorsement by the city – a staggering 786,000 people of all ages and fitness levels committed to take on the challenge, and over 93 per cent of residents surveyed after the 2017 DFC said they would welcome the return of the initiative for a second year running*.

The impact of the festival on Dubai’s wellbeing was equally tangible – a 14 per cent increase was recorded in the frequency of exercise amongst the city’s population, with 71 per cent getting active at least three times a week, compared to 57 per cent before the challenge. In addition, the percentage of residents who completed 10,000+ steps a day also doubled during DFC from 16 per cent to 32 per cent as Dubai collectively moved towards its target of becoming the most active city in the world.

With new and exciting additions to the programme this year, 2018 will feature a wider range of activities across its duration, offering more dedicated classes and venues for specialist sports across Dubai. Brand new this year, the opening and closing carnivals participants will experience a spectrum of main stage fitness classes, with special guest appearances from high profile influencers and celebrities as well as dedicated sports zones showcasing everything from the FIFA Club World Championship football experience, mini ramp skateboarding and dragon boat racing to slacklining, inline skating and parkour. Back by popular demand are the highly entertaining and socially engaging family areas, where the young and young at heart can try inflatable assault courses, climbing, trampolining, cricket, virtual reality rowing and obstacle courses and even a mechanical bull rodeo among several others.

Another new addition this year is ‘thematic’ villages – five themed fitness villages will run for 26 days during DFC at locations easily accessible to communities across Dubai so there’s even greater ability for everyone to make ‘fitness’ part of their daily routine.

1. DIFC Fitness Village presented by Dubai Chamber in association with DIFC powered by Technogym

The innovation and technology hub at DIFC Fitness Village will not only feature over 300 free fitness classes on the main stage, but participants can also visit during their lunch break to utilize the latest equipment from Technogym including interactive bikes and treadmills. Budding golfers and professionals alike can practice their swing on a super high-tech golf simulator, while teqball tables will be available to help young adults hone their football skills.

2. DMCC Park Fitness Village presented by Decathlon in association with DMCC

Alongside over 400 free fitness classes on the main stage, the DMCC Park Fitness Village will be dedicated to team and adrenaline sports with tournaments taking place during the Challenge on specially created football fields, volleyball and basketball courts. Families can get in on the action at the Just Play Adrenaline Village which features a gymnastics zone, one-on-one adults ninja warrior, acrobatics workshops and a bouldering zone.

3. Kite Beach Fitness Village presented by du in association with Meraas and Dubai Municipality

Over 400 free fitness classes will also be available at the beach as well as a daily DFC Aqua class for a more refreshing work out. Tournaments and courts for beach volleyball, cricket and soccer will be accompanied by a water sports zone featuring kayaking, Stand Up Paddle Boarding and The City Swim on 27 October with a range of courses from 250m to 2500m. The National Obstacle Course on the Arabian Gulf spans an impressive 2km with over 12 obstacles that anyone over the age of 5 can tackle.

4. Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village presented by DEWA in association with Nakheel

Running clubs will gather at the Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village to train alongside participants enjoying over 300 free fitness classes on the main stage. For mums and mums-to-be, pre and post-natal fitness classes will be on offer, and for those who need that extra push there will be The Virtual Fitness Trail featuring a digital trainer to advise and demonstrate exercises. For the whole family to get involved, the Palm Jumeirah Glow Run, a 3.2km course with themed lighting and interactive audio will create a virtual rainforest experience along a coloured brick road.

5. Al Khawaneej Walk Fitness Village presented by Dubai Sports Council in association with Dubai Municipality

Cycle clubs will be created in Quranic Park at Al Khawaneej Walk Fitness Village for everyone including teens, families, over 60s and people of determination, with adult and children’s bikes available for free and special ladies only times. Master trainers will help participants get a handle on Technogym bikes and with the park lit at night residents can enjoy a night ride.

In addition to the feature Weekend Carnivals and Themed Fitness Villages, participants will have the full spectrum of over 3,000 fitness sessions and classes at city-wide locations, over 40 fitness events including Dubai International Triathlon, The Color Run and Yogafest, and a host of community-led activities to keep themselves charged and motivated throughout the 30 days.

The time to pledge participation is now and everyone – from young adults, families of all ages, people of determination, residents and visitors, to government agencies, businesses, fitness professionals and academic institutions – is invited to take the challenge. The latest version of the Dubai Fitness App will be available in October to officially register participation, with several new features for quick and easy tracking of progress, discovering and booking events or classes, as well as encouraging others by sharing socially. Details are available on the official DFC website www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com for further information.

Running from 26 October to 24 November 2018, returning for its second consecutive year, the Dubai Fitness Challenge is the world’s only multi-activity, month-long, city-wide fitness movement. This year, Dubai will continue its mission to be the most active city in the world, with a goal of over one million participants taking part in the initiative and an even more action-packed, entertaining and personally rewarding as it seeks to engage all ages, abilities and fitness levels, across every community in Dubai.

*For details of the full event / daily schedule visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com or once live check the Dubai Fitness App.