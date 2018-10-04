Dubai Golf Announces Management Deal of Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Golf Operation, Leisure Facilities and Dining Outlets

Dubai Golf has signed a long-term management deal with Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Dubai Golf has signed a long-term management deal with Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), the world-class residential golf destination, to manage JGE’s Clubhouse with its leisure facilities, and all dining outlets, along with the two championship Golf courses, Fire and Earth.

The new agreement, effective 1st October 2018, means that Dubai Golf now offers five championship courses for residents and overseas visitors to enjoy across its portfolio, which includes Emirates Golf Club and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, both of which celebrated significant anniversaries this year – 30 years and 25 years, respectively.

Yousuf Kazim, CEO of Jumeirah Golf Estates says: “We are all eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work with Dubai Golf who have a long-established history within the region. It is an exciting time for Jumeirah Golf Estates as we look forward to welcoming a significant number of golf players to the Earth course in November for the DP World Tour Championship from 15th – 18th November, as the Race to Dubai celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.”

He added: “Jumeirah Golf Estates continues to be one of the world’s premier golfing destinations, and we aim to set an unrivalled level of customer service to our members, residents and guests. By partnering with industry leaders such as Dubai Golf, we are able to enhance the experience of our Clubhouse members and provide the highest quality and service to our residents and members.”

Christopher May, CEO of Dubai Golf, added: “We are proud to announce the addition of Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse and Golf courses to the Dubai Golf management portfolio. The prestigious club will sit alongside the magnificent Emirates Golf Club – which is home to the annual Omega Dubai Desert Classic – as well as the renowned Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. We approach this exciting relationship with optimism and extreme enthusiasm, and will continue striving towards delivering the very best golf and leisure experiences for our members.”

Home to the annual DP World Tour Championship, which is the culminating event of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf courses are comprised of both the Greg Norman-designed Earth and Fire Championship Courses, alongside an impressive clubhouse, and presents a range of premium services for golfing, dining and leisure enthusiasts alike.

As part of the management deal, Dubai Golf aims to look at all aspects of the operation. “Apart from a great opportunity for Dubai Golf, this is an extremely positive move for the members of all three clubs, as they will be exposed to a number of benefits across all three properties,” says May.

Dubai Golf has been at the forefront of golf and golf related services since its inception in the Emirates. It currently owns and manages two prestigious golf clubs, with facilities that include three golf courses, a marina, 11 restaurants and other extensive leisure facilities. The company is proud of its responsibility and seeks to continue to innovate and lead the industry in future.