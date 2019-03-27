Dubai Hold Aloft the u16 UAE Cricket League Trophy After a Resounding Win Over Sharjah to Secure Their 4th Consecutive Title

U16 UAE Cricket League

Dubai Cricket Council’s U16 team claimed their 4thconsecutive ‘U16 UAE Cricket League Trophy’ on Sunday (March 24th) over Sharjah Cricket Council, cementing their dominance at this age group.

Sharjah walked into their final clash with Dubai confident and buoyed, having topped the pool with 3 wins out of 3 matches, and having chalking-up a narrow win over Dubai just 3 days earlier.

Sharjah won the toss on a blustery, hazy dust-filled day and elected to bowl at The Sevens Stadium’s Sir Maurice Flanagan Oval. A pitch conducive to spin showed early signs of turn which saw spinners making an early impact for Sharjah. After having Dubai in early trouble at 15 runs for loss of 2, Dubai recovered and posted 210 runs after their allotted 50 overs. Ali Naseer top scored for Dubai with a brisk 49 - down the order.

In Sharjah’s reply, wickets came early for Dubai allowing them to ensure they were always on top. Dubai utilized their spinners brilliantly to bowl Sharjah out for 111 runs.

Aditya Shetty collected the champion’s trophy on behalf of his ecstatic Dubai team.

In a thrilling 3rdand 4thplay-off match, Abu Dhabi carded a respectable 267 runs (for loss of 7), where they then tightened their grasp in the field to restrict Ajman’s efforts to secure 3rdplace with an 8 run win. A batting master-class was put on display by the tournament’s top run scorer; Soorya Satish who made an impressive 152 not out.

Qais Farooq, Dubai’s U16 coach commented: “We are delighted to win this tournament again this year. Our players showed the determination required to come back from our earlier defeat and win the final in this way. This victory is testament to our junior player pathways we have put in place. We are very happy and would like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for the event.”

Andrew Russell, Emirates Cricket’s Development Manager said: “I would like to thank all the Councils for their commitment and participation in this year’s event. It is fantastic to see the talent coming through at this level and UAE has a very bright cricketing future.”

UAE Cricket Leagues continues with the battle for U19 supremacy currently underway, concluding with the final on Sunday March 31st.