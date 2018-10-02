Dubai Holding Enhances Its Successful Madinat Jumeriah Area With New Freehold Luxury Residential Development

Dubai Holding is further consolidating its position in the vibrant Jumeirah district to drive forward its legacy of successful hospitality and tourism projects.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, opened today the 17th edition of the Cityscape Global 2018 – the biggest annual real estate event – at the Dubai World Trade Centre. During his tour, His Highness visited the Dubai Holding stand, which showcased its project portfolio led by Madinat Jumeirah Living, a major landmark in Dubai’s prime Madinat Jumeirah district. The new project is the first freehold luxury residential development. Strategically located opposite to Dubai’s most iconic landmark, Burj al Arab, the new project is set to become the most prestigious residential address in the Emirate.

Home to Dubai’s most famous coastline, the district remains one of the most sought-after areas for luxury tourism, living and investment in the Emirate.

Dubai Holding is further consolidating its position in the vibrant Jumeirah district to drive forward its legacy of successful hospitality and tourism projects. These include: Marsa Al Arab in addition to Jumeirah’s portfolio of landmarks led by Burj Al Arab, Al Qasr, Mina Al Salam, Dar Al Masyaf and Wild Wadi water park.

His Excellency Abdulla Ahmed Al Habbai, Chairman at Dubai Holding said: “Madinat Jumeirah Living is a natural extension to the hugely successful entertainment, hospitality, retail, tourism and lifestyle proposition of the Madinat Jumeriah resort, which we have built and enhanced over the years. Dubai Holding is now elevating the masterplan of the prime Jumeira district, taking it further to both address the demand of luxury living and to fully realise its potential as a truly holistic and world-class destination.”

The 3.85 million sqft development comprises residential clusters, offering spacious, freehold units, all connected through shaded pedestrian walkways and jogging paths. This pedestrian centric, environmentally friendly development has been designed with safety at its core, limiting car access to designated drop off areas, basement and residents parking. Madinat Jumeirah Living is located where Jumeirah Beach Road and Umm Suqeim Road meet, opposite Madinat Jumeirah Resort and overlooking some of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

Madinat Jumeirah Living will mirror the look and feel of Madinat Jumeirah Resort, reflecting Dubai’s early cultural heritage. The development will be directly connected to Souq Madinat Jumeirah via an airconditioned pedestrian bridge, merging both destinations into one retail and residential offering. To date, Madinat Jumeirah continues to be one of the most popular destinations in Dubai, welcoming over 2.8 million visitors in the first half of 2018 alone.

The project will break ground in 2019 and will be developed in phases.

The first phase of the development is expected to be completed within 30 months following the ground-breaking.

The project will the following facilities:

• Gated residential clusters

• Community centre

• Community retail

• Suite of concierge services

• Day care centres

• Play areas, parks and open spaces

• Gyms and Swimming pools

• Ample basement parking for residents

• Designated visitor parking

• Air-conditioned, pedestrian footbridge directly connected to Madinat Jumeirah.

• Kilometres of shaded walkways, jogging and cycling paths.

Last year, Dubai Holding announced the launch of Marsa Al Arab within the same vicinity as Madinat Jumeirah Living. The mega-project with world-class facilities aims to enhance Dubai’s position as a global tourist destination and reinforce the Group’s leading position as one of the driving forces behind the growth and prosperity of Dubai’s most well-renowned districts.