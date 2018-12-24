Dubai Hosts Abundance 360 Next March Under the Patronage of Hamdan Bin Mohammed

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of the UAE Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, said that Dubai became an ecosystem for innovation and the future economy, and a preferred global destination for conferences and exhibitions focused on future sectors and emerging technologies.

Al Gergawi said: “Hosting Abundance 360 Summit for the first time in the Middle East under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Dubai Future Foundation, underscores global confidence in UAE's position and Dubai’s emergence as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.” Adding that “as A360 discuss the future of emerging technology and its impact on many of major economic sectors, Dubai will serve as a platform to connect, share knowledge and experience, and build global partnerships that support the efforts of building the future.”

Setting the Framework for The Future

A360 Summit, to be held in Dubai on 26 and 27 March, will bring together world-class thought leaders, scientists, experts, executives, innovators, investors, government leaders, and entrepreneurs, to collaborate and design the future of the technology and innovation sectors as well as to share experiences and best practices across respective areas of expertise.

A360 Summit will includes five main sessions and two interactive panel discussions that highlight the future of various sectors such as the Internet of Things (IoT), sensors, Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, 3D Printing, Blockchain, the future of longevity, the future of cities.

The Summit highlights the impact of emerging technologies across various sectors of the economy including the future of finance, real estate, consulting, healthcare, software, venture capital, manufacturing, public services, and retail.

Technology and Business

The summit will also discuss best ways to keep pace with the latest advances in technology and highlight the existing opportunities to develop multi-billion dollar projects and develop new markets and sectors.

From Beverly Hills to Dubai

Abundance 360 is Peter H. Diamandis’ highly curated group of 360 CEOs, public sector executives, investors, and entrepreneurs committed to transforming their organizations into exponential, abundance-minded enterprises.

Peter H. Diamandis is an international pioneer in the fields of innovation, incentive competitions, and commercial space. In 2014, he was named one of "The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders" by Fortune Magazine