Dubai Investments Announces 50 Percent Completion of Mirdif

Dubai Investments, the leading, diversified investments company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has announced that the construction of its Mirdif Hills project, being developed by its subsidiary Dubai Investments Real Estate Company (DIRC), is almost halfway complete with 50% of the construction work concluding on schedule.

Construction on the project is progressing as scheduled with the completion of 54% of Janayen Avenue, 50% of Nasayem Avenue, and 12% of Multaqa Avenue.

Mirdif Hills is a mixed-use, residential, commercial, and retail development by DIRC and the only freehold development currently in Mirdif. The project is spread across 1 million square feet land and 4 million square feet of built up area. The project features a four-star hotel by Millennium Hotels & Resorts with 116 rooms, 128 serviced apartments, retail units, a 230-bed hospital, and around 1,500 apartments comprising a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes. The project is strategically overlooking Dubai’s Mushrif Park with proximity to Dubai International Airport, leading business districts, and to shopping malls.

Sales for the project’s Nasayem Avenue was launched earlier this year with the cluster offering a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as three- and four-bedroom duplexes.

Obaid Mohammed Al Salami, General Manager of DIRC, said: “We are pleased to reveal that the construction of Mirdif Hills is progressing on schedule while adhering to the highest quality standards our residents and investors can expect. Mirdif Hills is a unique, well-equipped development in a strategic location that offers distinctive advantages in line with the needs and demands of the market.”

Mirdif Hills offers flexible payment plans at special price points for buyers, with the price of a one-bedroom unit at the development starting at AED 999,000.