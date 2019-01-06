Dubai Investments Confirms Dh460 Million Fujairah Business Centre Project Ahead of Schedule

Dubai Investments (DI) is a world-class company that invests in viable and profitable entities. The company has an enviable track record and has shown leadership in all fields of investment activities in the UAE and the Middle East. With over 20,800 shareholders, and paid-up capital of AED 3.5 billion, it is the largest investment company listed on Dubai Financial Market. Its prudent use of capital and sound management skills enables it to establish, acquire, or strategically participate in successful corporate ventures throughout the region.
The series of developments that has taken place in DI over recent years, such as the increase in the number of subsidiary companies to 47 and the increase in share capital, has grown the business from a relatively small concern to a thriving large-scale company today.
Looking ahead DI plans to expand its existing businesses and simultaneously seek new investment opportunities, specifically in the industrial and real estate sectors. Current business interests span a diverse range of sectors from telecommunications to finance.Less...
Contact Information:
Enoc Building Number 1
Oud Metha Street
PO Box 28171
Dubai, United Arab Emirates