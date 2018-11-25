Dubai Investments Expands Healthcare Portfolio With Clemenceau Medical Centre Equity Partnership

Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments PJSC, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has grown its healthcare portfolio with a 20% stake in an equity partnership in the AED 465 million Clemenceau Medical Centre, a new development which will offer specialty care across multiple disciplines in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2.

The equity partnership with Khansaheb Investments (55%) and CMC SAL (25%) is the latest addition to the Dubai Investments healthcare portfolio, which also includes an equity partnership for a multi-disciplinary hospital and day care clinics in Dubai under world renowned British teaching hospital King’s College Hospital London. Construction at the Clemenceau Medical Centre is now 68% complete, and the 110-bed specialty care facility is expected to open June 2019.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Investments, said: “Healthcare is one of the core development sectors of the nation, and there are concerted initiatives to strengthen it and bring world-class medical facilities to the region. Through our equity participation in the new Clemenceau Medical Centre in Dubai, we are underpinning our focus on strategic investments in the sector that will contribute to the well-being of the people and improve upon the reputation of the Emirate as a hub for world-class medical care.

“The investment is part of a diversification strategy into identified sectors which achieve key business objectives for Dubai Investments, align with the long term plans of the UAE government and play an important role in supporting the momentum of the Dubai economy. We will work closely with CMC management to ensure we deliver a cutting-edge facility that serves the community.”

CMC Dubai Healthcare City will offer six operating theatres, 44 consultation clinics, state of the art cardiac center, advance and robotic surgery suite, and wide-ranging inpatient and outpatient services offering the latest technologies and medical procedures. It is managed by Clemenceau Medicine International and part of the Clemenceau Medicine Network that includes the Clemenceau Medical Center in Beirut, Lebanon and Clemenceau medical center in Riyadh, KSA. Clemenceau Medical Centre Beirut has been selected by John Hopkins Medicine International as one of its affiliate reputable medical institutions.

It is also JCI accredited and the first Novalis® Certified Cancer Centre in the Middle East, certified for compliance with quality and patient safety standards. The new hospital has been designed with the most innovative treatments and technologies available in the region, and will offer advanced patient care by leveraging its most-modern suite of medical equipment and a team of qualified professionals.

It will represent a landmark in the health sector not only for its superior medical care services, but for also promoting medical tourism — one of the city’s growing fields — via a dedicated department and multilingual patient coordinators to deal with the needs of medical tourists.