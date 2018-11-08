Dubai Investments Highlights Construction Expertise at Kenya Industry Event

Dubai Investments stand at The Big 5 Construct East Africa.

Dubai Investments, the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is showcasing its expertise and capabilities in the construction sector to an international audience through five of its specialist subsidiaries at The Big 5 Construct East Africa, the biennial industry expo in Nairobi, Kenya from November 7-9.

Emirates Building Systems, Emirates Extruded Polystyrene, Dubai Cranes, Labtec and Emirates Extrusion Factory are participating at the event, which brings together over 220 exhibitors from 22 different countries and over 7,000 professionals for the official exhibition of Kenya’s National Construction Week.

DI subsidiaries have already undertaken many successful projects in Africa. At this year’s event, Emirates Building Systems is showcasing products including structural steel, pre-engineered building, building subsystems, sheeting systems and steel decking, while Dubai Cranes manufactures overhead material handling equipment, wire rope hoists and industrial cranes. Emirates Extrusion Factory is highlighting its production of aluminium sheet metal and range of powder coating, anodizing and thermal break.

Emirates Extruded Polystyrene is displaying building insulation products including E-Roof, E-Wall and E-Floor insulation, and Labtec is demonstrating its expertise in the manufacture of specialty laboratory and hospital furniture and systems.

Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, General Manager Dubai Investments, said: “The African market offers genuine opportunity for growth in investment, construction and real estate. Dubai Investments has all the skills, expertise and capabilities to take on projects and partnerships in the region through its many subsidiaries.

“The five subsidiaries attending the event all have extensive experience of working on projects all over Africa and in other countries outside the UAE.

“The Big 5 Construct East Africa event gives us the opportunity to build relationships and meet potential partners, and expand our presence in the construction sector. It also gives the world the chance to learn much more about the opportunities that Dubai Investments offers the construction industry.”

The 2017 edition of Deloitte’s Africa Construction Trends report shows that government and private sector are driving construction projects across the continent, with 303 projects valued at US$50m or above having broken ground by 1 June 2017. In total, these projects are worth US$307bn.

The report also highlights East Africa as a growth region that is creating a more business and investment-friendly environment through infrastructure investment.