The Dubai Mall Celebrates UAE Flag Day With ‘Floating Colours’, A 180-Metre-Long Art Installation Spanning Three Levels

UAE Flag Day at The Dubai Mall

As part of its 10 Year Celebrations and in a befitting tribute to the UAE Flag Day, The Dubai Mall has commissioned a special artwork that will awe visitors for its sweeping expanse and astounding celebration of national pride.

Brought by Art Emaar, a platform for ambitious art initiatives in all their forms, ‘Floating Colours’ is an extensive sculpture that seemingly floats in the Grand Atrium of The Dubai Mall, and spanning the height of the mall’s three storeys.

‘Floating Colours’ at The Dubai Mall will be a stand-out attraction with a colourful band that displays on its two sides the colours of the National Flag. While one side is completely red, the other side is green, white and black. At 180 metres in length, the installation serves as a prominent reminder of the nation’s past, present and future.

Reminiscent of a long ribbon undulating in the wind, the three-dimensional sweeps and colourful appearance of ‘Floating Colours’ creates an impression of lightness and joy and makes it a strong symbol of national identity.

Designed computationally, and assembled of 22 aluminium pieces covered by fabric, the challenge in the sculpture’s installation is its unobtrusive suspension. ‘Floating Colours’ is created by ART+COM Studios, which has been designing and developing new media installations and spaces since 1988.

Launched in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President & Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to mark the accession of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the office of the President of the UAE, the UAE Flag Day is also a symbol of the nation’s unity and strength, and the pride of the people on the country and its leadership.

The Dubai Mall is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a month-long extravaganza from November 4-28. From luxury fashion showcases to spectacular entertainment, plus a host of incredible prizes to win including three apartments from Emaar Properties, The Dubai Mall 10 Year Celebrations are the must-attend event of the year.