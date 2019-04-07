The Dubai Mall Wins Two Top Honours at the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme for Its Exceptional Customer Service

During the event

The Dubai Mall, the world’s most visited retail and lifestyle destination and the flagship of Emaar Malls, has won two top laurels at the Dubai Business Excellence Awards.

The Dubai Mall won the ‘Best Service Performance Mall 2018’ award in the shopping centres sector and was also adjudged as a top-scorer in the Emirates Business Rating Scheme (EBRS), a joint initiative between the Prime Minister’s Office and DED in the Shopping Centres category.

The Dubai Opera, the iconic cultural destination in Downtown Dubai, was also a top-scorer in EBRS in the Hospitality & Entertainment Sector. The Best Service Performance Mall award is part of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme, one of the key categories in the Business Excellence Awards, announced by the Dubai Department of Economic Development.

At a colourful ceremony, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President & Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the awards were presented by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director, Emaar Properties; Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Malls; and Rebecca Jobo, Head of The Dubai Mall. The EBRS awards were presented by Their Excellences Ohood Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of DED.

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne said: “We are honoured to receive the two awards at the Business Excellence Awards – both notably for our customer service standards. Having marked its tenth anniversary in 2018, The Dubai Mall serves as the first choice for retail and leisure for guests from around the world and we are focused on ensuring that every visitor returns with memorable experiences. This can be achieved only through unwavering attention to customer service. This is underpinned by dedicated guests service professionals fluent in 22 languages, a wide range of thoughtful family friendly initiatives and the integration of digital to add to customer convenience.”

While Dubai Service Excellence Scheme is a one-of-a-kind initiative that aims to gain customer confidence and to make the experience of shopping in the UAE a pleasurable one, EBRS honours The Dubai Mall’s commitment to the highest levels of guest experience and customer service.

Among the guest services offered at The Dubai Mall include personal shopping assistance, gift cards, valet parking, delivery, free wi-fi, a convenient and user-friendly mobile app, mobile charging stations, concierge lounge, sleep pods lounge, kiddie carts, baby strollers, wheel chairs, children’s wrist bands, The Dubai Mall coach, electric vehicle charging stations and more.