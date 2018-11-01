Dubai Marina Mall Partners With International Sports Brands to Offer Incredible Deals for the Dubai Fitness Challenge

Selected sports retailers are offering 25 per cent discount at Dubai Marina Mall exclusively on their products.

Dubai Marina Mall, the popular lifestyle destination in Dubai Marina, is supporting the Dubai Fitness Challenge with a special Sports Week until November 10.

Selected sports retailers are offering 25 per cent discount at Dubai Marina Mall exclusively on their products. Fitness aficionados can pick-up their gears from sports stores such as Adidas, Quicksilver, Billabong, Reebok, to name a few, and gear up to participate in the month-long challenge of exciting sports and fitness-related events.

Various fitness activities and events will be organised such as yoga sessions to support fitness enthusiasts as well as participants and make their fitness workouts more fun.

Get ready to take on the second edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge and get fitter with a host of fun events and activities with Dubai Marina Mall.