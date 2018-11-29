Dubai Maritime Authority Holds Commemoration Day to Pay Tribute to the Heroism of the Nation’s Martyrs

During the event

Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) joined the whole nation in its celebration of Commemoration Day by paying tribute to UAE’s martyrs, honoring their sacrifices to uphold truth and justice and protect the nation, which showed their patriotism and love for the country. Amer Ali, Executive Director, joined the senior officials and staff in raising the UAE flag and offered a silent prayer for the souls of the martyrs to stand in solidarity with the nation, who put their lives before the leadership and the people of the UAE. Ali said: “Commemoration Day is a special national occasion in our hearts that brings us together to stand as one with respect and reverence for the noble sacrifices of our martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for justice and what is rightful. In conjunction with Sheikh Zayed's centennial year, we pledge to our martyrs that we will continue to be inspired by their noble sacrifices, serving as a guiding light for us to always be prepared to defend the homeland that our founding father Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan instilled in us as a ‘sacred duty.’”

Ali added: “Today, we remember with pride the sons of the homeland who inherited the values of loyalty, belonging, sacrifice and redemption from our founding fathers who made precious sacrifices to safeguard the country and defend its achievements and attainments that place us today among the most advanced and happiest countries in the world. We give our highest respects to the families of the martyrs who instilled in their children the highest sense of patriotism, belonging and loyalty to the Union. In this special occasion, we also honor our nation’s leaders H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and the Sheikhs for allowing this special occasion to unite us and honor our martyrs, as continue to move forward towards development, progress, and lead our nation as a place of safe, security and stability.