Dubai Maritime City Authority Continues With Enhanced Maritime Inspections Amidst Rising Maritime Traffic in Local Waters

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) revealed a significant improvement across maritime traffic inspections conducted in Dubai waters in 2018, resulting in an increased of marine, coastal, commercial, tourism, sports and leisure related activities. The positive performance also demonstrates the authority's continuing commitment to enhance and improve maritime regulatory and operational procedures for berths, including the practice of maritime safety, safe navigation and operational efficiency along local coastlines.

Maritime inspections procedures are seen as important drivers that ensure full compliance and adherence to local and international standards as well as helping in the move to boost Dubai’s efforts to increase the global competitiveness of its maritime clusters. This is in line with the emirate’s efforts to attract regional and international investors, build a sustainable maritime environment, and solidify its status as an influential global maritime player.

Abdullah Bin Touq, Director of Maritime Inspection, DMCA, said: “The rising maritime traffic in Dubai is the result of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to improve all aspects of the maritime sector in partnership with the public and private sectors. We aim to make the maritime sector a key pillar of the emirate’s sustainable growth and economic diversification. It is also worth pointing out that the increasing maritime activities of all kinds in the local waters reflect the sector’s status as one of the most competitive and attractive in the world.”

Bin Touq added: "The growing maritime traffic is also a compelling evidence of the remarkable development of maritime operations in Dubai. The improvements are part of our endeavors to implement the objectives of the Maritime Sector Strategy, which aims to build a safe, integrated and sustainable maritime clusters. Undoubtedly, our progress has led to increased economic contribution of the local maritime community. We are continuing our efforts in cooperation and coordination with our strategic partners from both the public and private sectors as we all work together to promote safe navigation and achieve operational efficiency within our territorial waters. Ultimately, our aim is to establish Dubai’s leadership on the global maritime map.”