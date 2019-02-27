Dubai Maritime City Authority launches updated version of 'Sea Dubai’ at Dubai International Boat Show 2019

During the event

The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has officially launched the updated version of ‘Sea Dubai’ as part of the ambitious vision to create a leading maritime cluster for Dubai's maritime activities and enhance their accessibility. The launch is the result of wide acclaim of visitors of the Dubai International Boat Show 2019, held at the Dubai Water Canal until March 2; which valued the role of the quality initiative as a key pillar in the development of maritime leisure activities and a key component of the local maritime cluster - the most competitive, attractive and distinctive maritime cluster in the world. The move comes in line with the commitment of the DMCA to develop a clear mechanism to support, develop, coordinate and promote the integration of maritime products and initiatives, ensuring a unique experience for the sea pioneers convenient with Dubai leading position on the world's leisure maritime map.

Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA, said: "The launch of the updated version of ‘Sea Dubai’ is part of our commitment to keep abreast of and lead rapid developments within the global maritime sector and establish Dubai's leadership as a global cluster to maritime leisure in all its aspects. Since its official launch at the Dubai International Boat Show 2018, ‘Sea Dubai’ has proved a success in the development of the maritime means and activities in the emirate; with provisions secure to access accurate and correct information in relation to the entire maritime leisure sector in the emirate.”

Ali continued: “The updated initiative is an important step forward in promoting strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors to develop maritime leisure activities as a vital source of economic diversification in Dubai and the UAE. The interest in ‘Sea Dubai’ encourages us to provide new features and innovative services in line with maritime innovation and smart transformation; ensuring a renewed, sustainable and secure maritime sector that supports the objectives of Vision 2021 to build a diversified base of productive and innovative economic activities.”

The DMCA team has presented a detailed explanation of the latest updates on ‘Sea Dubai’ in order to facilitate the work of maritime means and activities as the cornerstone for driving growth of maritime leisure sector. The provision of comprehensive services for the development of leisure anchorage areas, leisure yachts and cruises, promotion of leisure maritime licenses for yachts and maritime means, licenses for maritime means and maritime training companies, and the providing of comprehensive information on marinas and maritime clubs were all areas were highlighted. The ‘Sea Dubai’ has been updated to include all aspects related to leisure maritime activities such as water bikes, sea sports, restaurants, floating shops, beaches and public water transport, including water bus, water taxi, traditional transportation such as abras and others.

The visitors of the largest event of its kind in the maritime industry will have the opportunity to recognize the importance of ‘Sea Dubai’ as integrated framework for speeding up and facilitating the registration and licensing of sailing permits; to show the specified maritime speeds and determine the tourist places allowed to sail in it, as well as to identify the places of rest, floating restaurants, marinas operating in the emirate and the types of yachts that receive it, alongside working with companies leasing of maritime means.

The initiative is the focus of the Maritime Authority at the 27th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, which will be participating with three pavilions at the show.

DMCA provides maritime licensing services directly during the Dubai International Boat Show 2019, in accordance with innovative and specific mechanisms to verify compliance with marine technical specifications, maritime safety regulations, local requirements and compliance with international standards. For more information on the updated version of the ‘Sea Dubai’, please visit http://www.seadubai.com