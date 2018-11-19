Dubai Maritime City Authority Wins ISO Re-Certification

DMCA team at the authority’s headquarters in Dubai with the new certifications.

Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has received three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Re-certifications, reflecting the Authority’s successful efforts to maintain and implement the highest international standards of quality and excellence as part of its bid to make Dubai one of the most competitive and attractive maritime communities in the world. DMCA was awarded with the Certificates of ‘ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System); ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System); and 18001:2007 (Occupational Safety and Health Management System) following the audit and inspection conducted by TUV Rhineland, which also previously granted the DMCA with ERM 31000:2009 and Information Security 27001:2013 Certifications.

The achievement was also the result of DMCA’s initiatives to fulfill the objectives of the Business Excellence Program launched to enhance customer experience, increase employee engagement, improve the decision-making and risk management processes, and promote corporate excellence to make Dubai the world's leading maritime capitals.

According to Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA, the ISO certificates will further bolster the confidence of investors in the capabilities of the local maritime community backed by the country’s wise leaders who envision a diversified economy to reduce the UAE’s reliance on oil revenues. He also pointed out that the latest development will help advance Dubai’s leadership in the global maritime community ".

“We will continue to move forward towards excellence by implementing the best industry practices and the highest international standards to attain maritime safety, secure navigation, operational efficiency, and within the territorial waters of Dubai. Today, Dubai is fifth among the world's most competitive and attractive maritime clusters and has been named one of the top five cities in the International Cargo Center Development Index. The local maritime community is supported by a well-developed structure and is known for its global maritime and logistics potentials. It is also renowned for its safe, integrated, and secure maritime environment for trade, business, and investment.”

In compliance with ISO standards, the DMCA has taken proactive steps to enhance its operational excellence and efficiency, decision-making and risk management processes, and information security infrastructure, among others, in line with the best industry practices.