Dubai Miracle Garden Becomes Home to Floral Structures of the Iconic Disney Characters

Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden returns for the seventh season this November 1st with a host of new floral masterpieces, including a reimagined Disney Avenue, Floral Castle, Floating Beds and much more.

Earlier this year, Dubai Miracle Garden marked the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, the ‘True Original’, with the unveiling of an 18-metre floral structure of the iconic Disney character, breaking the garden’s third GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. This season, Mickey Mouse will be joined by his friends – fabulous floral sculptures making for a true spectacle and a delight for Disney lovers. In addition, visitors to the garden will be able to take home Disney merchandise, available for purchase at the gift shop.

Other new additions for the season include a Floral Castle that accommodates a garden dining experience and is adorned by unique floral creations by top designers; an illuminated nightscape, and distinctive Caribbean and Asian hammocks enabling a leisurely lie-in under the hanging gardens. There is also an Amphitheatre, presenting live music, dance and Zumba sessions. The all-new interactive children’s play zone has been designed to appeal to the imaginations of little ones and will feature a trampoline and other exciting activities, adorned with giant flowers. The garden will also boast two lakes in the form of a gigantic tree with over seven metre high fountains. Three life-size elephant sculpture fountains will also be displayed which will spray water in various styles and angles adding to the visually dramatic experience. These will be accompanied by 12 metre high 3D sculptures of animal characters. The Dubai Miracle Garden will also feature a world-first this season - an eye-catching flower display in 3D mapping on a floral screen.

Previous years have witnessed an array of original designs as well as record-breaking attractions. This season, the Emirates A380 bedecked in an assortment of flowers and plants, which earned Dubai Miracle Garden a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title in 2016 for featuring ‘the world’s largest floral structure’ is rejuvenated.

Speaking about the exciting new line-up and additions, Engineer Abdel Naser Rahhal, Creator & Co-Founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and Vice Chairman of Cityland Group, the developer of the ambitious botanical project, commented, “We are extremely delighted to welcome visitors to Dubai Miracle Garden in our seventh year - we are very confident that they will be inspired, enlightened and entertained by this very unique and original attraction. We seek to enhance and rejuvenate the experience for visitors every year, and these stunning new additions and our continued collaboration with The Walt Disney Company will provide the kind of dynamic and beautiful spectacles that continue to draw in the crowds.”