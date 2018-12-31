Dubai Outlet Mall Gears up for Dsf with Exciting Shop, Spin and Win Raffle Draw

Dubai Outlet Mall, the ultimate value shopping destination will kick off the festive season on a high note with a gamut of exciting entertainment and fun activities for the whole family with its annual DSF celebrations, scheduled from 26th December to 2nd February 2019.

Vishal Mahajan, Director of Dubai Outlet Mall remarks on participation in DSF 2018-19 by saying: “Dubai Outlet Mall is committed to Dubai Government’s initiatives geared towards promoting this city as a premier shopping hub within the region. The roster of DSF 2018-19 activities and promotions is designed to create the ultimate shopping experience for visitors and we would like to extend an invitation to shoppers from around the world to enjoy the unbeatable offers available at Dubai Outlet Mall shops this DSF.”

DSF Promotions: DSF at Dubai Outlet Mall gives visitors the perfect opportunity to walk away as winners. By shopping for only AED 200 at their favourite stores from 26th December 2018 till 31st January 2019, customers have the chance to enter the raffle draw to win prizes up to AED 1 Million

Shopping offers and discounts: bargain hunters will be in for a treat with major stores running individual promotions, in addition to the everyday discounts of between 30 - 90% markdown on their products. Customers can avail amazing offers on a range of apparel for adults and children, accessories, appliances, electronics, to name a few.

Visitors can bask in the ambience of mesmerizing festive décor, rewarding shopping and bargains offers, throughout the duration of DSF 2018-19, a month-long celebration of fun and entertainment for the entire family.

Established with exceptional value and big savings, Dubai Outlet Mall is the ultimate ‘Value’ shopping destination of choice for tourists, visitors and residents of Dubai which offers premium brands at incredible prices with up to 90% discount every day throughout the year.

Dubai Outlet Mall looks forward to welcoming patrons for yet another exciting and rewarding shopping extravaganza.