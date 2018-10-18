Dubai Outlet Mall Presents ‘The Gift of Life’ Blood Donation Drive in Association With Dubai Blood Donation Centre

Developed by Al Ahli Holding Group, Dubai Outlet Mall is the only ‘Value’ concept mall in the Middle East and home to over 1200 of the world’s premium and top fashion brands. With 240 stores catering to various global brands, the mall is the ultimate value shopping destination where consumers can snap up discounts of between 30 - 90% on the majority of products. Dubai Outlet Mall also offers comprehensive dining options with its food court, standalone restaurants and cafes. The mall also offers a family entertainment venue and kids play area for all ages.
Contact Information:
Dubai - Al Ain Road (Route 66).