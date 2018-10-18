Dubai Outlet Mall Presents ‘The Gift of Life’ Blood Donation Drive in Association With Dubai Blood Donation Centre

Dubai Outlet Mall adopts strategic schemes of community responsibility and introduces several initiatives.

Follow > Disable alert for Al Ahli Holding Group Follow >

As part of its CSR joint initiatives towards building a healthy community, Dubai Outlet Mall, the ultimate value shopping destination and division of Al Ahli Holding Group, will host ‘The Gift of Life’ blood donation drive. Administered by Dubai Blood Donation Center, a part of Dubai Health Authority, the initiative will be conducted on the 22nd October, Monday 1:00pm to 7:00pm at the Dubai Outlet Mall’s Center Court parking area.

The mall encourages visitors, staff and tenants to join forces in this generous act of giving back to the community. Volunteers must be 16 years of age and above, weigh a minimum of 50kgs and be free from any contagious diseases such as cold, flu, cold sores or symptoms of infection. It is also advised to consume a well-balanced meal three hours prior to donating.

Dubai Outlet Mall adopts strategic schemes of community responsibility and introduces several initiatives, such as annual health and wellness events, that will benefit groups and communities in need.