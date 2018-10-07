Dubai Properties Recognized for 1/JBR at Cityscape Awards

1/JBR promises to set a new benchmark for Dubai’s prime residential sector through offering an understated luxury lifestyle.

Dubai Properties, a leading Dubai-based master developer and member of Dubai Holding, and EDGE, an award-winning architect and lead consultant, received an award for the luxurious 1/JBR project at the 15th edition of the Cityscape Awards for Emerging Markets. The flagship development was named the best future medium- to high-rise residential project for 2018 in the UAE.

1/JBR promises to set a new benchmark for Dubai’s prime residential sector through offering an understated luxury lifestyle. Taking shape on one of the final plots of land in the sought-after Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) district, the project is on track for a timely handover in Q4 2019.

Representatives from EDGE received the accolade during the gala dinner and award ceremony at InterContinental Dubai Festival City in the presence of the industry’s top brass.

The annual Cityscape Awards for Emerging Markets celebrates excellence in real estate development and architecture. Award categories include Sustainability, Community, Culture & Tourism, Leisure & Hospitality, Commercial Projects and Residential Projects.