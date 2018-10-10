Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority Explores Smart Mobility Collaboration With Toyota Motor Corporation

Mrs Shahla Abdul razak and Kenichi Iwatsuki

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, today received a high-ranking group of automotive experts from Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan and Al-Futtaim Automotive. The visit examined ways of enhancing synergies in the smart mobility space.

Shahla Abdul Razak, Deputy CEO of DSOA, welcomed the delegation that was led by Kenichi Iwatsuki, General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation Japan in the presence of senior officials from DSOA, Toyota Japan, and Al-Futtaim Automotive.

During the meeting, DSOA’s team showcased various smart city initiatives featured at the integrated hi-tech park as part of the DSOA 2021 Strategy, and reiterated its continued support for the directives of the UAE government and the Smart Dubai vision. The team also presented its Smart City Strategy, which focuses on six pillars – living, people, mobility, economy, governance, and environment – in line with the Dubai Government’s strategic direction on smart cities.

The visitors were presented with the details of DSOA’s active role as a proof of concept for smart city solutions, which are being implemented in partnership with various entities from the public and private sector. As a center of excellence and testbed for smart city applications, the Roads & Transport Authority recently joined forces with DSOA in a ground-breaking strategic partnership to contribute to the research and development of new driverless mobility technologies.

Following the meeting, the visitors toured Silicon Park, the first integrated smart city project taking shape at the hi-tech park at a cost of AED1.4 billion, and set for handover in Q1 2019. They also visited Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (Dtec), DSOA’s wholly owned technology incubation hub and the largest of its kind in the region.

Speaking on the visit, Shahla Ahmed Abdulrazak, said: “The smart transportation at our hi-tech park is in line with one of the important pillars in our strategy for developing Dubai Silicon Oasis as a smart city community. In partnership with various government departments, such as RTA and the major automobile corporations, we aim to promote smart transportation that we consider a fundamental requirement for operating a successful smart city. We are happy to collaborate with automotive leaders such as Toyota in research and development that shape better, more convenient, and happier lives for our tenants and residents.”

She added: “We are also committed at DSOA to meeting and exchanging expertise and knowledge with international and local companies that share our vision and passion for technology. In the past, we have collaborated with global automotive brands to open doors for mutual support that can benefit smart mobility initiatives. We are confident that today’s meeting will present another opportunity to expand our operations in the smart mobility sector and encourage startups to expand their creative horizons in this space.”

The Deputy CEO also drew upon DSOA’s strategic partnerships with global automotive brands such as Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, and Volkswagen, as well as its collaboration with Dubai Future Foundation in the Government Accelerators initiative to test smart mobility solutions. DSOA also works with Smart Dubai, RTA, and Derq to assess the viability and promote the use of AI in accident prevention.

For his part, Kenichi Iwatsuki commended DSOA on its smart city initiatives, and praised the government of the UAE for its futuristic vision and leadership. He said: “We are honored to have had the opportunity to visit DSO and meet its dynamic leadership team. We believe that DSOA with its ambitious long-term vision will take this integrated technology hub to greater heights in the years to come.”

Yousuf Al Raeesi, Director of Government Affairs and HSSE at Al-Futtaim Automotive, said: “We are proud to witness first-hand DSOA’s accomplishments, especially when it comes to smart mobility and other future initiatives that are aligned with the UAE’s vision. We look forward to contributing to the future of mobility in the UAE.”

A wholly owned entity of the government of Dubai, DSO operates as a free zone technology park for large enterprises as well as medium and small companies looking to set up their offices in Dubai.