Dubai Startup Hub Launches Third Edition of Market Access Programme

Dubai Startup Hub, an initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has launched the third edition of its Market Access programme which aims to enhance cooperation and facilitate deals between innovative startups, SMEs, leading companies and government entities in Dubai.

Startups and SMEs are invited to submit innovative ideas and solutions that solve key challenges faced by prominent companies and organisations in the emirate.

The programme, open to startups and SMEs from around the world, is now accepting submissions on the Dubai Startup Hub website. Startups will have until December 10th 2018 to submit their ideas by visiting the following link: www.dubaichamber.com/dubaistartuphub/marketaccess

Sumitomo Middle East, Emirates Post Group, Axiom Telecom, and Aswaaq LLC, are the four leading entities participating in the third edition of the programme. The companies have listed projects or core challenges they are facing with the aim of attracting innovative solutions that can be implemented within their organisations.

Sumitomo Middle East is seeking innovative solutions in the areas of mobility, renewable energy, energy management, and agri-tech, that add value to society.

Emirates Post Group is searching for innovative digital solutions to enhance employee training whilst maintaining optimum working efficiencies, in addition to new technical solutions to improve the safety of its drivers whilst on the road within the UAE.

Axiom Telecom is looking to attract several new solutions to support the management of its digital operations, and specifically for the company’s pricing, automated fleet management, and vehicle tracking systems, as well as a smart parking solution that can be adopted.

Aswaaq LLC is requesting new solutions that would enable the retailer to use existing data generated from its various stores and create dynamic dashboards to monitor and manage operations. In addition, the company is seeking solutions that harness solar power and improve inventory management.

“Since its launch in 2017, we have seen a very strong response to the Market Access programme and remarkable success with the signing of several deals between startups and prominent companies in Dubai. This is why we have decided to launch the third edition to create more partnership opportunities in the market, and foster a culture of innovation within the business community,” said Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber.

Selected candidates will be given an opportunity to tailor their ideas to meet specific needs, gain industry experience and network with industry players, said Sycheva, adding that Market Access aligns with Dubai Chamber’s strategy which partly focuses on developing the emirate’s entrepreneurial eco-system and providing startups with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive and grow.

Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform to connect startups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.