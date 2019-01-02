Dubai Tourism to Embed End-To-End 'Only in Dubai' Experiences Into Visitor Journeys

Dubai offers many memorable moments for families and visitors

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) is rolling out a set of initiatives to deliver end-to-end “Only in Dubai” experiences to ensure tourists get to enjoy an unforgettable stay in the emirate, and encourage repeat visitation, as part of efforts to further strengthen and sustain the city’s world-class propositions.

One of the key pillars of Dubai’s Tourism Vision 2022-2025, the “Only in Dubai” set of initiatives will deliver authentic and world-class end-to-end destination experiences across travel touchpointsthat are tailored to relevant segments of tourists.

The tourism strategy announced by Dubai’s visionary leadership aims to make Dubai the most visited city in the world, targeting 25 million visitors annually by 2025, and the unparalleled “Only in Dubai’ experiences will offer regular unexpected delight moments and active reduction of detractor moments or pain points that will positively impact guest happiness to inspire the millions of tourists to re-visit Dubai.

Measuring visitor recommendation and satisfaction is being done through Tourism’s Happiness Index, which was launched under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This index, measures not only Dubai’s ability to exceed service expectations, but also helps ensure that every visitor to Dubai becomes a passionate loyalist and a firm advocate of the city.

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “While our world-class propositions and experiences showcase the diversity of the destination offerings and provide segment-based preferences for tourists, we are working closely with our partners and stakeholders to curate, create and deliver personalised end-to-end experiences. This means that visitors will be able to enjoy memorable moments at every step of their journey, which starts from the time they start planning their trip to Dubai and even after they leave Dubai. By providing “Only in Dubai” experiences, tourists are bound to leave the city in a happy frame of mind, carrying with them many memorable moments that will only make them want to come back or spread the word about Dubai’s delightful offerings among families and friends.”

Dubai Tourism will develop end-to-end “Only in Dubai” experiences with the help of the emirate’s agile and responsive ecosystem, featuring collaborations with partners and stakeholders in creating various specialised programmes, activations and authentic one-of-a-kind experiences.

Dubai Tourism has already laid a solid groundwork for the elevation of customer service through the Dubai Way programme run by its Dubai College of Tourism (DCT). The Dubai Way programme is targeted at government and private sector staff engaged in tourist-facing roles in a range of sectors from hospitality to retail to the domestic transportation service, with the aim of imparting standardised information and instructions and ensuring excellent guest relations and customer service at tourist touchpoints across the emirate