Ducab Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Meshal Al-Naqbi - CFO at Ducab

Follow > Disable alert for Meshal Al-Naqbi Disable alert for Ducab Aluminium Company Follow >

Ducab, one of the UAE’s largest manufacturing businesses, has appointed Mr. Meshal Al-Naqbi to the position of Chief Financial Officer, taking responsibility for the management of the company’s global finance operations. Al-Naqbi has been serving as the Deputy CFO at Ducab since 2016.

Dr. Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Ducab Chairman, applauded the appointment: “Ducab are committed to continuous career development for all employees and promotion from within. The Ducab Board have closely followed Meshal’s career since he joined Ducab in 2016 as part of the company’s active development of Emirati professionals. We are delighted to be able to recognise his experience and development with this promotion to CFO”.

Dr. Al Shaikh also paid tribute to Mr. Arif Choksy, the outgoing CFO; “Arif has been Ducab CFO since 2001 and has been a vital part of the company’s incredible growth story. His financial prowess and understanding of the business have brought great value to the Board and Management team alike. I am pleased that he will be staying in Ducab to continue his work developing our future strategy and guiding the company’s continued expansion into new industries and global markets”.

Andrew Shaw, Ducab CEO, welcomed Al-Naqbi to his new role; “This is Ducab’s 40thanniversary year and we warmly welcome Meshal as our first Emirati CFO. As well as responsibility for the finance operations of Ducab he will also oversee the finance function for Ducab joint ventures and subsidiaries Ducab High Voltage, Ducab Aluminium Company and AEI Cables, UK”.

A UAE national, Al-Naqbi earned his undergraduate degree from the American University of Sharjah. He later received his credentials as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the United States, followed by an Executive MBA from the Dubai branch of the Cass Business School, part of City University of London. In addition to his previous role at Ducab, he has worked across multiple sectors with companies as PwC, Emirates NBD, Ali Mousa and Sons Group, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Central Bank of the UAE, and Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).