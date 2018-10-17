Ducab to Power Regional Expansion and Enhance Customer Service With Oracle Cloud Applications

Ducab products are now used by leading organizations and governments in the areas of energy, general construction, oil & gas, industrial, defence, transport, marine, mining and electrical manufacturing.

Ducab, one of the Middle East’s leading high quality cable manufacturers, will strengthen its global transportation and delivery network with Oracle Cloud Applications, accelerating Ducab’s expansion into new markets within and outside the UAE. The company will leverage Oracle Cloud Applications to bolster its customer deliveries, introduce innovative services, and enhance collaboration with its suppliers.

“Ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction is top priority for us at Ducab. This relentless focus is a driving force for the company’s robust growth in the region and internationally,” said Mohamed Yousif Al Ahmedi, GM - Procurement, Supply Chain and Planning, Ducab. “As part of that expansion, our transportation and delivery network continues to evolve, and we are confident that Oracle Cloud Applications will help us deliver an even stronger customer experience moving forward.”

With investments across state-of-the-art facilities in the UAE, Ducab is rapidly expanding its local production and support infrastructure. Essential to that expansion is having a complete and fully-integrated suite of applications that enables Ducab to stay agile and drive efficiencies in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of its products.

“Oracle Transport Management solutions will enable Ducab to reduce freight costs, optimise service levels and automate processes to run logistics operations more efficiently. We are confident that this digital transformation will create a unique differentiation for Ducab and help offer unmatched value to its customers”, said Rahul Misra, Vice President – Business Applications, Gulf, Oracle.

After evaluating different options, Ducab selected Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) Cloud Service; Oracle Transportation Operational Planning Cloud Service; Oracle Freight Payment, Billing and Claims Cloud Service; Oracle Transportation Sourcing Cloud Service and Oracle Transportation Intelligence Cloud Service solutions.

Ducab products are now used by leading organizations and governments in the areas of energy, general construction, oil & gas, industrial, defence, transport, marine, mining and electrical manufacturing.