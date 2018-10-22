Ducab Powering the UAE’s Clean Energy Agenda

Eng Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Ducab

Ducab is working closely with solar energy developers to realize the nation’s ambitions for a thriving renewable energy sector. During this year’s Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), the company will share best practices in the design, supply, installation and commission of transmission cables that allow the power generated at today’s solar parks to be exported to national power grids.

In line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the realization of upcoming clean energy projects will increasingly rely on a manufacturing sector that prioritizes technological innovation, product reliability and supply chain sustainability, according to Ducab.

These priorities can be seen in projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The largest single-site solar park in the world with a total investment of AED 50 billion, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has continued to emphasize the need to complete the project with the highest health, safety, and quality standards. DEWA is working with Ducab High Voltage (Ducab HV), the only dedicated high voltage cable manufacturing facility in the Middle East, as a key supplier on the project. As a local “Made in UAE” supplier, Ducab HV is uniquely positioned to meet the stringent quality and project timelines of the solar park, including its Phase 3, Plot-A development which was brought online successfully in early 2018.

Ducab has also continued to develop its own Ducab SolarBICC cable line that is designed specifically for the growing solar energy sector. In addition to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Ducab SolarBICC cables are already being supplied to other sites such as the Shams 1 project in Abu Dhabi, as well as exported internationally.

At this year’s WETEX exhibition, Ducab will also be showcasing its new generation of Ducab NuBICC nuclear-grade cables. The cables are currently used in nuclear power plants in the UAE and exported abroad, including the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s (Enec) Al Barakah nuclear plant and the Korean Hydro-Nuclear Power Company’s (KHNP) Shin Hanul One and Two nuclear power plant under construction in South Korea.

Eng Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Ducab, said: “The UAE’s growing demand for energy over the coming years will be met by the acceleration of alternative power sources, especially solar. The use of advanced technologies and engineering to explore alternative power sources will bolster the wider UAE Centennial 2071 agenda to prepare the nation for future generations. At Ducab, we are committed to investing in this future and to developing “Made in UAE” products that make it easier, safer, and more cost effective to deliver clean energy in the UAE.”

Rounding out Ducab’s complete portfolio for the utility sector is a broad range of certified and type tested range of cables, accessories, and turnkey installations complemented by the jointer training services to address the needs of the electrical energy vertical.

In line with the ambitions of the UAE’s leadership to create a sustainable economy, Ducab is one of the early adaptors within the manufacturing sector to install solar panels in its local facilities, which will provide 1.5 MW of power to the JA facility. Ducab is partnered with Etihad ESCO to accelerate its pursuit of energy efficiency.

